This artificial ‘Farm Guard’ can make sounds to keep jumbos at bay in Kovai

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore forest division is trying out a new device to prevent intrusion of wild elephants into human habitation. Recently, officials installed an audio device called Farm Guard near the CRPF camp at Kurudampalayam that will emit ten sounds, including human screams and cracker blast, after sensing the movement of the elephants.

According to sources, the system is linked to an AI based Infrared cameras and can differentiate human, birds and wild animals. The system will be activated once elephants come within 150metres of the device.

During day time, the cameras would detect elephants in 250 -300m range and 150 m at night. Other small animals like wild boar can be detected within 80-100m during night.

Currently, the device emits sounds such as train horn, vehicle horn, ambulance siren, country made bomb (Kannivedi) and human screams. Voices of tribal people have been recorded for this purpose, sources said.

Coimbatore forest range officer Thirumurugan said the device has been fixed near a farm land close to the border of Coimbatore and Periyanaciekenpalayam forest ranges, mainly to monitor elephants following complaints from locals.