Tirunelveli MCH admin accused of leaving expectant, new mothers without food

TIRUNELVELI: A few of the expectant and new mothers, who are admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH), alleged that the hospital administration has not been providing them with proper food, thereby forcing them to spend huge sums (almost equalling the expense one might incur at a private hospital) on purchasing potentially unhygienic food from outside hotels.

While speaking to pregnant women, who are either currently admitted or were recently discharged from TvMCH, several of them also alleged disparity in distribution of food in the wards.



Speaking to TNIE, a new mother said, "Every day, a supplier would bring idli and sambar to the wards in the early hours. Later, around 11 am, he will bring milk, bread, eggs, and bananas, and around 1 pm, he distributes lunch, which includes rice, sambar and a limited amount of vegetable poriyal. However, not all expectant and new mothers, other than those who fight for it with the supplier, receive this food. For instance, I have not received food at the hospital for a single day, in spite of having spent several days here in three different wards, before and after my delivery."



Whereas, another new mother said that she had managed to get two idlis with sambar every morning, and a ladle of meal with sambar in the afternoon before her delivery.

"However, after my C-Section, I could not get food as I was unable to run towards the 'fast-moving' supplier, who always offered the food after scolding me briefly for no reason. Also, I have never got items like eggs, bread or banana, which are usually served to the housekeepers of the hospital, for my meal."

She further alleged that raising complaints with the duty doctors regarding the improper supply of food were in vain.