TN may recruit 10 per cent more doctors than the 1,021 posts announced

CHENNAI: The Health Department might recruit at least 10% more doctors than the 1,021 posts announced through Medical Recruitment Services Board notification earlier, officials said.
The Health Department conducted an MRB exam in April 2023 to fill 1,021 assistant surgeons posts. On February 3 and 4, the MRB conducted counselling to post these doctors in 20 health unit districts (HUDs) in Tamil Nadu where vacancies are more.
But according to officials, out of the 1,021 doctors, only 777 were given posting orders and certification verification is still going on for remaining people.
A senior health department official said the verification of certificates by MRB is still going on and the remaining doctors will be appointed when the process is over.
“In fact, we might recruit more than 1,021, at least 10% more as there are vacancies,” the official said.
Doctors will be given orders as they produce their original certificates. Even for doctors on their bond period, officials have been instructed to release their certificates. So in all these categories there would be around 200 doctors.
Health Minister Ma Subrmanian on February 6 issued appointment orders to these doctors and said 1,021 were appointed. But according to the opted candidates list from the MRB, only 777 opted for in the counselling as on February 5.
The doctors can only choose postings from 20 HUDs including Cheyyar, Sivagangai, Tenkasi, Nilgiris, Virudhunagar, Paramakudi, Sivakasi, Tiruvarur, Kovilpattinam, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli and Tiruvannmalai.
Around 25,000 doctors wrote the examination for 1,021 assistant surgeon posts in April and the announcement of results were delayed for various reasons, including court cases.
Last MRB exam was conducted in 2018. Thereafter, over 25,000 doctors including doctors who completed PG also took the exam to enter government service. The exam was conducted for MBBS doctors.
Speaking to reporters, Subramanian had said an announcement would soon be made for recruitment of another 1,251 doctors. Incentive marks will be given to these doctors if they have worked during pandemic.