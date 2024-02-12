TN may recruit 10 per cent more doctors than the 1,021 posts announced

CHENNAI: The Health Department might recruit at least 10% more doctors than the 1,021 posts announced through Medical Recruitment Services Board notification earlier, officials said.

The Health Department conducted an MRB exam in April 2023 to fill 1,021 assistant surgeons posts. On February 3 and 4, the MRB conducted counselling to post these doctors in 20 health unit districts (HUDs) in Tamil Nadu where vacancies are more.

But according to officials, out of the 1,021 doctors, only 777 were given posting orders and certification verification is still going on for remaining people.

A senior health department official said the verification of certificates by MRB is still going on and the remaining doctors will be appointed when the process is over.

“In fact, we might recruit more than 1,021, at least 10% more as there are vacancies,” the official said.

Doctors will be given orders as they produce their original certificates. Even for doctors on their bond period, officials have been instructed to release their certificates. So in all these categories there would be around 200 doctors.