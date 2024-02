CHENNAI: The University of Madras may face a complete blackout on Monday without power supply if it fails to pay its electricity bill due of `80 lakh by that date by clearing the hold placed on its 37 bank accounts by the I-T department. The income tax department has put a hold on the bank accounts over alleged nonpayment of Rs 424 crore tax dues.

As per rules, if an institution receives more than 51% of its revenue as grants from state or central government, it is treated as a government institution and is exempted from paying income tax. However, due to thousands of audit objections, the university has not received grants from the Tamil Nadu government since 2017. Because of this, the I-T department is considering the university as a private institution and has levied a tax of Rs 424 crore on it from 2017-18 to 2020-21.

“We spoke to income tax officials but they are asking us to deposit at least Rs 20 crore immediately to remove the hold on bank accounts. We are not in a position to do that,” an official of the university told TNIE on Sunday.

“After our 37 bank accounts were put on hold by the I-T department, over a dozen cheques issued by the university over the last three days under different heads have bounced. If we don’t pay the electricity bills by Monday, our power lines may be disconnected. Our classrooms and hostels could turn dark and we may not even be able to carry our routine work,” university sources said.

Apart from employees and pensioners, whose salaries and pension payments are under threat, students will be adversely affected as the university will not be able to clear the fellowship and scholarships dues.