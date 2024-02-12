Year's first assembly session will last till February 22 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Business Advisory Committee of the state assembly has decided to conduct the year’s first assembly session till February 22. The decision was reached during a committee meeting held at the Speaker's chamber on Monday, presided over by the Speaker of the assembly, M Appavu.

According to the ongoing assembly schedule, the obituary reference for departed former principal opposition leader Vijayakant, former Reserve Bank Governor S Venkitaramanan, renowned ophthalmologist SS Badrinath, former Governor of Tamil Nadu M Fathima Beevi and former Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu and former Governor of Odisha MM Rajendran will be made on Tuesday.

After that, the discussion to thank the Governor's address will kick off on Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. The response to the discussions on thanking the Governor's address is scheduled for Thursday. A brief assembly recess has been scheduled from February 16 to 18.