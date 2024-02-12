Year's first assembly session will last till February 22 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Business Advisory Committee of the state assembly has decided to conduct the year’s first assembly session till February 22. The decision was reached during a committee meeting held at the Speaker's chamber on Monday, presided over by the Speaker of the assembly, M Appavu.
According to the ongoing assembly schedule, the obituary reference for departed former principal opposition leader Vijayakant, former Reserve Bank Governor S Venkitaramanan, renowned ophthalmologist SS Badrinath, former Governor of Tamil Nadu M Fathima Beevi and former Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu and former Governor of Odisha MM Rajendran will be made on Tuesday.
After that, the discussion to thank the Governor's address will kick off on Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. The response to the discussions on thanking the Governor's address is scheduled for Thursday. A brief assembly recess has been scheduled from February 16 to 18.
Resuming on February 19 after the break, Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu is slated to present the general budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025. On February 20, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister MRK Panneerselvam will present the agriculture budget, accompanied by other government-related activities.
On February 21, the demands for supplementary estimates will be presented in the assembly and voting also will take place. Additionally, general discussions on the general budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 and the Agriculture budget for the same period will commence. The assembly will convene for both morning and evening sessions on February 21.
The final day, February 22, will feature responses to the discussions on the general and agriculture budgets, along with other government activities.