After 8 days, body of ex-Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy’s son recovered from Sutlej river in Himachal Pradesh

Vetri Duraisamy (45), who was planning to produce his next film, was on a location hunt when he met with an accident.
Vetri Duraisamy's body was recovered on Monday, eight days after he met with an accident.
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After eight days of search, the body of Vetri Duraisamy (45), son of former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy, was recovered from the Sutlej in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday afternoon.

A senior police official from Himachal Pradesh told TNIE the body will be handed over to the relatives after carrying out a postmortem on Tuesday. Sources close to Duraisamy said the body will be brought to Chennai for performing the last rites and will be kept at Duraisamy’s residence at CIT Nagar. The last rites will be performed between 5 pm and 6 pm on the day.

Vetri, who was planning to produce his next film, was on a location hunt when he met with an accident. The car in which he was travelling veered off road and fell into the Sutlej after the driver suffered a heart attack.

An earlier statement from the director general of police in Himachal Pradesh had said a stone along the river bank was found to have parts of a human brain, believed to be that of Vetri.

Vetri’s directorial debut ‘Endraavathu Oru Naal’ starring Vidharth and Remya Nambeesan was released in Octover 2021.

