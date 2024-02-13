CWRC rejects Tamil Nadu's demand for water from Karnataka

NEW DELHI: The CWRC (Cauvery Water Regulation Committee) on Monday rejected Tamil Nadu’s demand to direct the Karnataka government to release 7.6 tmcft of water due to the state.

The committee directed Karnataka to ensure the release of Cauvery water to ensure environmental flows of the river as per the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) modified by the Supreme Court. As per the CWDT award, Karnataka must ensure natural environmental flows at Biligundulu on the interstate border by releasing 1,000 cusecs per day (2.5 tmcft) for the whole of February to May period.

For this, Karnataka doesn’t have to release water from KRS, Kabini, Harini and Hemvathy. The four major Karnataka dams currently have around 37tmcft of water.

In the 93rd meeting of the CWRC held under its chairman Vineet Gupta, the commission told Tamil Nadu that there is no need to release any additional water for irrigation.