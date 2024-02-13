CWRC rejects Tamil Nadu's demand for water from Karnataka

NEW DELHI: The CWRC (Cauvery Water Regulation Committee) on Monday rejected Tamil Nadu’s demand to direct the Karnataka government to release 7.6 tmcft of water due to the state.
The committee directed Karnataka to ensure the release of Cauvery water to ensure environmental flows of the river as per the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) modified by the Supreme Court. As per the CWDT award, Karnataka must ensure natural environmental flows at Biligundulu on the interstate border by releasing 1,000 cusecs per day (2.5 tmcft) for the whole of February to May period.
For this, Karnataka doesn’t have to release water from KRS, Kabini, Harini and Hemvathy. The four major Karnataka dams currently have around 37tmcft of water.
In the 93rd meeting of the CWRC held under its chairman Vineet Gupta, the commission told Tamil Nadu that there is no need to release any additional water for irrigation.
“Harvesting of crops has already started in Tamil Nadu and there is no requirement for additional water,” Gupta told TNIE. Tamil Nadu officials, however, said the state needs water for late sowing of crops.
The formal irrigation period of Tamil Nadu ended by January 31 and harvesting of crops has already started, sources said. The commission also said northeast monsoon has reduced the demand for water in Tamil Nadu but Karnataka has been facing drought-like condition in the Cauvery basin.
While Karnataka’s Cauvery basin is dependent on southwest monsoon, which witnessed a shortfall, the catchment areas of Mettur reservoir in TN benefited from the northeast monsoon season, the commission said.
“After January 31, there is no need for extra water as harvesting of crops would start in February in TN while Karnataka needs to maintain the environmental flow of river,” chairman Gupta said.
The next meeting of CWRC is scheduled for March 21.