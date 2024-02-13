'Delhi Chalo': Tamil Nadu farmers hold solidarity stir, warn of "naked protest" in PM Modi's constituency

In a statement, Pandian urged the Central government to 'stop the attack' on farmers and come forward to 'fulfill assurances' made on matters including 'enacting a law' on Minimum Support Price.

Ayyakannu, after raising slogans against Prime Minister Modi and following the demonstration here, said they were out on the streets to show solidarity with farmers marching towards Delhi.

Pointing to the recommendation of farm scientist MS Swaminathan-led National Commission of Farmers on fixing the Minimum Support Price, 50 per cent over and above the average cost of production, he said this was never implemented by the BJP regime at the Centre.

Ayakannnu also expressed concern about the police crack down on farmers protest in Delhi.

"Is this fair", he asked.

"India is a democratic country. The farmers have a right to stage protest to secure rights," he said and raised questions over Modi's 'promise' to double farmers income.