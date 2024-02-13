'Forgive, your toil is for you': Robbers return director Manikandan's national award medal; leaves apology note

MADURAI: In an unexpected move, the robbers, who looted the national award medal from the locked house of 'Kadaisi Vivasayi' fame-director Manikandan, dropped it back at his house in Usilampatti of Madurai district on Monday night.

The director known for his works of 'Kaaka Muttai', 'Kuttrame Thandanai', 'Aandavan Kattalai', has been living in Chennai for professional commitment. He owns a house in Ezhil Nagar which is being maintained by his employees.

On Feb 8, when the employees were feeding the dog, upon returning they found the doors were broken. They alerted Manikandan who later ascertained that the national film award medal that he got for his film 'Kadaisi Vivasayi', along with five sovereign gold jewels and cash of one lakh were looted from the house by the unknown individuals.

The Usilampatti town police registered a case and initiated an inquiry. The news of the missing medal circulated on social media, catching the attention of the culprits. Subsequently, they returned the looted medal in a bag, placing it at the entrance gate of Manikandan's house in Usilampatti. Accompanying the returned item was a Tamil apology note: "Forgive, your toil is for you.".

Despite the return of the medal, the Usilampatti town police continue their search for the culprits, as the gold and cash are still unaccounted for.