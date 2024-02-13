Hawkers on Mettupalayam road stay put despite eviction order

COIMBATORE: Street vendors and traders who have been ordered to vacate encroachments on the Mettupalayam Road before Sunday (February 11) are yet to move out. The Highways Department officials had earlier served a notice to them in order to decongest the roads.



Traffic congestion in Coimbatore district has increased manifold with the spurt in the number of vehicles. The width of the roads, meanwhile, started to shrink due to encroachments by traders and street vendors.

The Nagapattinam-Coimbatore-Gundlupet National Highway (NH 181) is popularly called the Mettupalayam (MTP) Road. It runs through the Coimbatore district for over 40 km and has become the busiest road in Coimbatore city after the Avinashi Road in recent times.

Numerous automobiles including local, inter-district and inter-state vehicles use the Mettupalayam Road to travel to Ooty, Kotagiri, Coonoor and Mysore. The road remains busy throughout the year. The traffic congestion has been increasing at a rapid pace every single day with the growing traffic.