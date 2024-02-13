Krishnagiri on alert as Kyasanur Forest Disease hits Karnataka

KRISHNAGIRI: The district administration is taking steps to prevent Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) with the support of health and forest department, Collector KM Sarayu has said,

“Following the report of KFD cases in Karnataka, Krishnagiri district administration has alerted people in areas bordering Karnataka including Hosur, Thalli, Kelamangalam, Anchetti, Denkanikottai to report fever cases. Officials have been told to raise awareness about the KFD,” she told TNIE.

According to sources, KFD transmits to humans after a tick bite or contact with an infected animal or dead monkey. There is no person-to-person transmission of KFD. Symptoms of KFD include chill, fever and headache three days after tick bite. A total of 53 persons were infected by KFD in Shivamogga, Uthara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts in Karnataka State, the collector said.

The deputy director of health services G Ramesh Kumar told TNIE that people who have symptoms of KFD were asked to identify it by the health department and asked people to visit nearby primary health centres, and wear long-sleeve dress to reduce the chance of tick bite.

Forest department officials have been told to check for dead monkeys inside the forest in their jurisdiction.