Land owner in TN's Avinashi booked for abusing Dalit woman

TIRUPPUR: Police registered case against a landowner at in Sevur in Avinashi belonging to a dominant caste who allegedly issued a casteist slur and death threat to a Dalit woman who sought money and medical help for her husband who was injured while working in his farmland.

Speaking to TNIE, Parathal (55) said, “My husband Velan (60) and I reside at Rengasamy Nagar in Sevur. On February 2, Selva Naicker (40) told my husband to move a maize remover using a tractor and unload it on his farmland. While my husband was unloading the maize corn remover, the farmland parapet wall collapsed and fell on him. He was rushed to Tiruppur Government Hospital and doctors told him that he had multiple fractures in both of his legs and hip. Naicker who arrived a the hospital, promised to take care of the medical expenses. Hence, we transferred him to a private hospital. However, when he sought Naicker’s help later, he refused to answer our call. When I visited him, he issued a death threat and casteist slur.”

Speaking to TNIE, Naicker said, “I paid around Rs 20,000 to the family and I did not issue and casteist slur. They are making an issue for more money.”



DSP (Avinashi Range) Shiva Kumar said, “We have registered an FIR under section 337 of the IPC in Sevur police station and have booked the landlord and investigations are on.”