Madras HC upholds three-year jail for ex-DGP in sexual harassment case

VILLUPURAM/CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Monday refused to stay the order passed by the Villupuram Principal Sessions Court earlier during the day, upholding the conviction and three-year sentence of former special DGP Rajesh Das in a sexual harassment case.

On Monday, Villupuram Principal Sessions Judge R Poornima dismissed the appeal filed by Das against his conviction in a sexual harassment case of a female IPS officer. The court upheld the three-year imprisonment imposed on him by the lower court along with Rs 500 fine imposed on then Chengalpattu Superintendent D Kannan.

Subsequently, late that day, when a petition filed by Rajesh Das, seeking to transfer the case from the Villupuram court to Kallakurichi court came up for hearing before Justice M Nirmal Kumar of Madras High Court, his counsel sought the court to stay the order of Villupuram court since the court had not taken into account the pendency of the case seeking transfer of the case. However, the judge refused to stay the order of the appellate court, saying the order can be stayed only if the order of the court is challenged.

Das was accused of sexually harassing a female IPS officer during the bandobust duty for then CM Edapaddi K Palanisamy’s conference in Salem in 2021. Along with him, the then Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police D Kannan was accused of stopping the officer on her way to Chennai to file her complaint.

A case was filed and it was heard at Villupuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court citing jurisdiction of the incident. On June 16, 2023, the CJM sentenced Das to three years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20,500. Subsequently, in July, he filed an appeal in the Villupuram Principal Sessions Court challenging the sentence. The verdict on appeal case was announced on Monday.