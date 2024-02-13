Power struggle: Tangedco seeks efficiency amid demand, tariff rise

CHENNAI: Grappling with a huge debt pile, Tamil Nadu’s power generation company is making a sincere effort to bring down losses. The long-pending split of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is underway, but it faces big challenges amid a spike in electricity demand from across the state.

Some big announcements on solar parks and the flue gas desulfurization (FGD) project still remain on paper. Despite Tangedco’s efforts, which saw the issuance of over 50 tenders for FGD installation, the project is yet to take off.

As per the union government’s revised environmental norms, during the budget session 2022-23, the minister had announced the installation of FGD in all five Tangedco-owned thermal power stations at the cost of Rs 2,350 crore. Its plans to build solar parks in all districts with a combined capacity of 6,000 mega-watt (MW) and storage capacity of 10,000 MW are also to take shape.

Speaking to TNIE, experts reiterated the urgency of adequately funding Tangedco in order to help it address escalating power demands and prioritise renewable energy initiatives. The revised Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) through various renewable energy sources is 43.33% and it should be achieved by 2029-30. As of now Tangedco’s RPO stands at 22% alone.

“As per the union government’s instruction, the power utility plans to enable 15 lakh consumers to participate in the solarisation task. The Power Grid Corporation is the whole authority for implementation. We are yet to receive the guidelines for it. We expect that the Power Grid Corporation can release the course of action within a week. After that, we will decide the implementation task,” a senior official told TNIE.