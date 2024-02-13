VCK wants to contest in four Lok Sabha seats under DMK alliance

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has formally requested four Lok Sabha constituencies, including one in the general category, from the DMK-led alliance for the upcoming parliamentary election.

On Monday, VCK President Thol Thirumavalavan, along with other party leaders, raised the demand during a meeting with the DMK’s seat-sharing panel, headed by former union minister TR Baalu, at Anna Arivalayam headquarters.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Thirumavalavan said the party would like to contest in any three reserved constituencies.

He gave a list of four constituencies - Chidambaram, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur and Villupuram - from which DMK could allot any three to his party.

In addition to this, VCK also expressed its desire to content in one general category Lok Sabha seat from either Perambalur, Kallkuruchi, or Mayiladuthurai constituencies.