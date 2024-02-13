Velliangiri hills open for trekking till May following Madras HC order

“Barricades were placed at Thanner pandal and vehicles were not allowed after 6 pm due to movement of elephants in the area. Three people died in elephant attack in the last two years between Thaneer Pandal and Velliangiri foothills which is close to an elephant path.

In the wake of the HC order, we removed the barricades and are allowing vehicles after 6 pm. On February 9, a youth escaped from an elephant attack. However his car was damaged,” said an official.

“We will deploy our personnel at the fourth hill and sixth hill to prevent forest fires and educate people not to discard clothes. At the foothills, we will fix install CCTV cameras and audio streaming device urging people not to take plastic items up the hill,” the official added.

Sources said the high court directed Coimbatore forest division to allow people to climb the hills to the Shiva temple atop based on a writ petition. Trekking would be allowed till May as per the court order, sources added.