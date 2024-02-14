23-year-old is TN’s first tribal woman civil judge, CM Stalin lauds achievement

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A celebratory mood descended upon the tribal residents of Jawadhu Hills on Tuesday, as they welcomed one of their own, 23-year-old Sripathi, who recently cleared the Tamil Nadu Civil Judge examination to become the state’s first tribal woman judge.

Her achievement is further accentuated by the fact she sat for the exam merely two days after giving birth.

Born in Thurinjikuppam village, Tiruvannamalai, and raised in Yelagiri Hills, Tirupattur, Sripathi was married off at a very young age, but despite this she continued pursuing her education with the unwavering support of her mother.

While preparing for the civil judge exam during her pregnancy, the daunting prospect of the delivery coinciding with the exam date failed to deter her. Despite the baby’s early arrival, she managed to attend the exam the day after.

Speaking to TNIE, Sripathi’s father Kalidas said, “I am just a housekeeper. I have no words to express what I feel, I am very happy my daughter passed the examination.”