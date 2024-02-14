Class 9 girl's vision affected after acid splashes on her eyes in school laboratory in TN

TIRUNELVELI: Parents of a Class 9 girl, studying in a government higher secondary school in Chatram Kudiyiruppu, alleged the girl's vision has been affected after acid splashed on her eyes while she was attending class in school's laboratory. They submitted a petition a petition with Collector K P Karthikeyan in this connection on Monday.

Balamurugan and Shamugasundari, the parents of the girl said their child has been undergoing treatment at a private eye hospital. "The government school where my child is studying does not have enough classrooms.

Hence, the school laboratory has been converted into a classroom. On Thursday, when my child was in the laboratory, the acid bottles fell on the ground and the acid accident got splashed on her eyes, affecting her vision. The doctors in the private hospital have performed a surgery on her to revive vision.