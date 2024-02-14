Enact law to ensure reservation in govt job promotion: VCK

CHENNAI: The VCK has urged the state to enact legislation safeguarding reservation in promotion for government employees belonging to OBCs and SC/ST communities. M Sinthanai Selvan, the party’s Assembly floor leader, was speaking during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address.

Selvan emphasised Tamil Nadu’s commitment to preserving reservation for promotion in government services, citing the implementation of the 200-point roster system to ensure fair representation. Expressing concern over the recent Supreme Court verdict that overturned reservation in promotions, he warned of potential threats to the quota system for government employees belonging to BC, MBC, SC, and ST communities.

Highlighting the need for the state government to address this issue, Selvan urged the formulation of a policy decision on reservation in promotions. He called for the enactment of legislation using the provisions available under Article 16(4) A of the Constitution to protect and uphold reservation in promotions.

He also pointed out that several states, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, have implemented special legislation to protect quota in promotion. He stressed that Tamil Nadu should also do the same to ensure social justice.

Selvan addressed concerns about the diminishing preference for inter-caste couples in government job recruitment. He urged the state to take steps to reinstate and ensure the preference for inter-caste couples in government job recruitment, aligning with the principles of diversity and inclusivity.