‘Enough water flowing in Bhavani, can implement Athikadavu scheme’: TN Minsiter

COIMBATORE: Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, while responding to a question raised by former AIADMK minister K A Sengottaiyan on the implementation of the project, minister Durai Murugan said that Athikadavu - Avinashi Groundwater Recharge Project, which was envisaged to irrigate 24,468 acres across Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts project would come into effect soon. But farmers expressed disappointment over delay in implementing the project.

As per the plan, water would be pumped from the Bhavani River and supplied to 1045 water bodies in Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts.

The project, which is a five-decade-old demand of people in the region, was launched in February 2019 at an estimated cost of Rs 1916.417 crore, and was to be completed in December 2021. L&T is executing it under the Design, Built, Operate and Transfer (DBOT) system.

K Subramaniam, a coordinator of the Athikadavu - Avinashi Struggle Committee said, “As on May 5, 2021, up to 83.5% of work was completed. The DMK came to power in the third week of May. Almost 32 months have been passed, but the project is yet to come into effect.”