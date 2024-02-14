Forest dept ups night vigil to spot sloth bears in Ooty, eight staff appointed

NILGIRIS: As sloth bears continue to enter human habitats at several places in and around Ooty, the forest department has deployed eight staff to keep vigil at night.

Forest department officials said, “We have appointed eight staff during the night to alert people. So far there are no incidents reported and we suspect that the animal could have entered the top limits from Elk Hill. Only one sloth bear has entered a human habitat and we have asked the residents not to panic.”

A few days ago, a sloth bear was found at Udagamandalam G1 police station behind a well-known hotel. Moreover, CCTV cameras showed the animal entering the state bank colony road and it was also reported on Sunday night that the animal had entered the Ooty bus stand and collectorate. Luckily, no one was hurt during the incident.

One of the residents also captured a video of it and circulated it on social media.

Wildlife activists said open dumping of garbage is one of the main reasons for such animals entering human habitats.

N Sadiq Ali founder of Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT) said, “The sighting of sloth bears at various places in and around Ooty town in the recent days have indicated that there is a rise in their population and they are entering human habitation due to the smell of garbage dumped on the roadside. The municipality should clear the waste often and advise the people to avoid dumping waste in the open. If residents fail to follow the instructions, they have to start living with sloth bears.”