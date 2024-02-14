HC didn’t permit omni buses to be run from Koyambedu: TN Transport commissioner

CHENNAI: Transport Commissioner A Shanmuga Sundaram on Tuesday said the high court never permitted the operation of omni buses from Koyambedu and this restriction remains in effect. Buses are permitted to pick up and drop off commuters at Vanagaram (Porur) and Surapattu toll plazas on Chennai bypass, according to the order of high court and this should be mentioned in online booking for omni buses.

This means, omni buses should ply only from the two places which have either limited or no public transportation. The Surapattu toll plaza, situated between Puzhal and Kolathur, lacks connectivity with MTC buses and commuters have to rely on auto rickshaws and cabs. The nearest entry points to the Surapattu plaza are located at Ambattur Industrial Estate, which is 5 km away, and Madhavaram/Puzhal side which is 5.5 km away. However, the Porur toll plaza is accessible through a recently introduced MTC service (route no: 104C cut) operating from CMBT to KCBT.

Shanmuga Sundaram said, “A section of bus operators misinterpreted the court ruling, leading to confusion among public. Consequently, omni buses operating from Koyambedu will be slapped with penalty.”

The department’s decision is expected to increase the expenses of omni bus travellers by Rs 600 to Rs 1,000 due to lack of public transportat on Chennai bypass. The 32-km bypass became operational in 2009. Since then, the operation of MTC buses has been prohibited due to the lack of space for bus stops, a decision also supported by NHAI. The six-lane expressway bypass is fully fenced on both sides, with the exception of a bus stop at the Porur toll plaza. South bound mofussil, SETC and omni buses from CMBT are allowed to stop at Porur plaza.

According to MTC sources, city buses had to be operated from the Porur toll plaza to Perungalathur or Tambaram without any stoppage for a distance of 17 to 18 km, rendering the service financially unviable. As a result, MTC has not introduced any buses for nearly 20 years. However, following the inauguration of Kilambakkam KCBT on December 31 last year, the MTC introduced a new service from CMBT to KCBT (route no: 104C cut) to facilitate transportation for commuters.

With a fleet capacity of 1,100, omni buses serve about 50,000 commuters on weekdays and 65,000 to 70,000 on weekends. Among these, 795 to 800 buses operate every day to the north west, central, and southern districts of the state. Omni bus operators have been opposing the transport department’s decision to relocate the operation of 800 buses to KCBT, citing inadequate facilities at the terminus and the unavailability of a new omni bus stand at Mudichur.

Representatives of the omni bus operators association could not be reached for comments.