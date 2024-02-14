Periyar university registrar facing suspension takes medical leave

SALEM: Periyar University registrar K Thangavel, who is facing suspension ahead of his retirement at the end of this month, went on medical leave for 12 days from Monday. Condemning this, members from government and government-aided colleges walked out of the senate meeting on Tuesday and held a protest demanding his suspension.

D Manivelu, senate member and Assistant Professor, said, “All members raised the issue of registrar (full additional in charge) K Thangavel not being suspended even after the Higher Education Department sent a letter to the V-C on February 7. The V-C said it was under consideration. But this is not a responsible answer. Besides, registrar K Thangavel went on medical leave. Allowing him to go on leave is unacceptable.”

V-C R Jagannathan said, “The senate meeting was adjourned for a few hours and then held on Tuesday evening. Election for the syndicate member was held as per the provision of the university. The protest of the senate members was intentional.”