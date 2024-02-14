Submarine tracking device washes ashore near Sirkazhi

NAGAPATTINAM: A cylindrical object, identified as signal device that indicates the position of a submarine under water, washed ashore near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai on Monday morning.

The 1.5-metre-long object was discovered by fisherfolk of Nayakkarkuppam hamlet. The signal device, which is suspected to be active, was retrieved by the coastal security group. Weighing about 2 kg, the device was buried underground near Poompuhar, with police personnel guarding the location.

During an inquiry, it was revealed that the object, which is six inches in diameter, is a 'Green Star Signal Device'. The Green Star Signal Device is used by a submarine to communicate with friendly ships, other submarines and aircraft above the water and indicate its current position. The device bursts, emitting a coloured signal for 10 seconds in the air.

The device has a shelf life of 10 years, according to the information available with the department of defence production. "The projectile is incendiary. We suspected that it could be active. We have retrieved it safely and buried it underground near Poompuhar.

Police personnel are guarding the location," a CSG official said. "The signal device will be disposed of by a bomb detection and disposal squad," said another official. Meanwhile, based on a complaint by the Perunthottam village administrative officer, the Marine police registered a case.