Tamil Nadu: CM supports EPS’ deputy seat request

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday surprised the AIADMK MLAs when he requested Speaker M Appavu to reconsider the demand of leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami to give a seat next to him for RB Udhayakumar who has been elected as the deputy leader of the AIADMK’s legislature party.

Palaniswami as opposition leader and O Panneerselvam as deputy opposition leader were initially sitting together in the first row of the opposition benches. After the intra-party wrangling, the AIADMK legislature party removed Panneerselvam from the post and elected Udhayakumar to the post. Despite the AIADMK sending several requests, the speaker had been refusing to accept them.

On Tuesday, during zero hour, Palaniswami said traditionally, the seat for the deputy leader of the opposition is given next to the seat of the leader of the opposition. Palaniswami said the AIADMK has given representation to the speaker many times in the past and requested the Chair to consider giving a seat to Udhayakumar next to him.

Intervening, Stalin said the leader of the opposition has been raising this issue continuously and the speaker has responded to him by quoting the ruling given by former speaker P Dhanapal in the past. “However, I request you to reconsider the request made and do the needful.”

Responding, the speaker said action would be taken as per the request of the chief minister.