TN HR&CE department yet to register land sold to TAHDCO thirty years ago

TIRUPPUR: Thirty years have passed since the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) purchased land belonging to HR&CE department for distribution to Dalits, but the land registration is yet to be completed.

TAHDCO (Tiruppur) manager T Ranjit Kumar said, “ In 1993, TAHDCO transferred Rs 33.90 lakh to HR & CE department to buy a land parcel measuring 45.2 acres near the SIDCO estate. This land was selected for allocation for the creation of a shed and facilities for SC entrepreneurs."

"However, there is no registration or sale deed. In the early 2000s, an official from TAHDCO (Coimbatore) wrote to the HR & CE department seeking registration of the property. But officials delayed it saying the records have to be verified. Even after several reminders, no action was taken.”