Two-millennia-old clay pot unearthed from Thenpennai river bed

VILLUPURAM: An assistant professor and an archaeological researcher unearthed pieces of a clay pot estimated to be at least 2,000 years old from a river bed near Villupuram.
D Ramesh (47), assistant professor from the Department of History at Arignar Anna Government Arts and Science College in Villupuram and C Emmanuel (30) of Ulundampattu near Panruti in Cuddalore were engaged in research work at Thenpennai river bed in Pidagam village for the past couple of months.
“We unearthed pieces of a clay pot with graffiti marks and after a series of checks confirmed those are more than two millennia old,” Emmanuel told TNIE.
Ramesh noted that such artefacts are prevalent in many places across Tamil Nadu. “The symbols used on the clay pots indicate the invention of alphabets. These markings were typically carved into the pots using sharp objects while the clay was still wet,” added the researcher.
Emmanuel elaborated on the discoveries made at Pidagam such as udukkai, triangle, and arrow. Remnants of paintings and broken terracotta dolls were also unearthed from the site. “These findings indicate the presence of a civilization in this location around 2,000 years ago,” he said.
The researchers said similar clay pots have been found at sites across the state such as Athichanallur, Korkai, Azhagankulam, Kodumanal, Karur, Theriruveli, Uraiyur, Mangulam, Perur, Kothamangalam and Parikkal.