Two-millennia-old clay pot unearthed from Thenpennai river bed

VILLUPURAM: An assistant professor and an archaeological researcher unearthed pieces of a clay pot estimated to be at least 2,000 years old from a river bed near Villupuram.

D Ramesh (47), assistant professor from the Department of History at Arignar Anna Government Arts and Science College in Villupuram and C Emmanuel (30) of Ulundampattu near Panruti in Cuddalore were engaged in research work at Thenpennai river bed in Pidagam village for the past couple of months.

“We unearthed pieces of a clay pot with graffiti marks and after a series of checks confirmed those are more than two millennia old,” Emmanuel told TNIE.