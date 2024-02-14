Will clear salary in the first week of month, says Kovai civic body chief after contract workers flag delays

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) commissioner said efforts would be made to pay salary to workers in the first week of every month. He said this after several CCMC contract workers alleged that they have not been paid salary this year.

Over 50 jeep drivers submitted a petition regarding the issue to Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran during the weekly public grievance redressal meeting on Tuesday. Condemning the civic body over the salary delays, the drivers wore black badge.

“Recently, dump truck drivers were given a salary hike and are now receiving Rs 19,700 a month after deductions. But we are receiving only about Rs 13,700. We’ve been demanding a salary hike for several months now. Already, we submitted over 5 petitions to the commissioner and mayor. But no action has been taken,” said Sathish Kumar, a driver.

Sources in the CCMC blamed contractors and banks for the delay. Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran told TNIE, “As far as the salary for the workers are concerned, myself, the contractor and the banks are involved in the process. I signed the files related to the release of the amount for salaries to the workers 4 days ago.

However, the banks delayed crediting the salary due to holidays. I’ll ensure salary files are cleared before the 2nd of every month and the workers receive their salary by the 5th of every month.”