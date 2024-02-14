Will consider demands, drop stir: Minister Thangam to JACTO-GEO

CHENNAI: In the backdrop of JACTO-GEO planning a one-day token strike on February 15 and indefinite strike from February 26, Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu has told government employees that their demands would be considered by the government and addressed gradually once the financial situation of the state improves.

In a statement released here on Tuesday, Thenarasu gave details of various welfare measures implemented by the state government. He highlighted several new Government Orders issued to safeguard the interests of government employees.

Emphasising the state’s commitment to job creation, he said the government has provided a total of 60,567 jobs in the last two-and-a-half years. At least 50,000 more employees will be recruited in government service over the next two years, he added.

Thenarasu mentioned the government’s fiscal challenges, citing a `20,000-crore loss due to the cessation of GST compensation and non-allocation of funds from the union government.

He acknowledged the increased deficit and said that the state government is actively working to enhance the financial status of the state. He appealed to government employees not to proceed with the planned strike, assuring them that their demands would be considered.