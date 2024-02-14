With no loo, PDS staff are at mercy of neighbours in TN's Coimbatore

It does have a toilet, and I use the ones in the houses next to the shop. Sometimes, I go to the VAO office for this purpose. I feel embarrassed whenever I have to use toilet in nearby houses. Using someone else’s toilet definitely is awkward. Sometimes, I control my bladder until I reach my house. Through our association, I have made a request to build a toilet to be attached in the shop,” she said.

M Ganesan, who works in another shop in the area, said, “The building where my shop is situated belongs to the cooperative department. However, it lacks a toilet. I usually relieve myself in the open. Sometimes, I ride two kilometres to my house and return. During such time, I tell an assistant to supervise the shop.” G Rajendran, president of Tamil Nadu ration shop employees association, said, “Less than 30% of ration shops are functioning in rental buildings.