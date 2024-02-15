AIADMK tweaks stand on ‘One Nation-One Poll’ with 10 riders

CHENNAI: Tweaking its stance on the BJP-led union government’s ‘One Nation-One Poll’ policy, the AIADMK on Wednesday revealed that it had already put forth 10 conditions over the policy’s implementation. The principal opposition party said this during the debate on the two resolutions – one opposing the centre’s poll policy proposal and the second one opposing the delimitation of LS and Assembly constituencies after 2026 – moved by CM MK Stalin in the assembly. Though it concurred with the concerns about the delimitation process, the BJP responded that a resolution against the ‘One Nation One Poll’ was unnecessary at this stage.

Speaking on the resolutions, AIADMK leader N Thalavai Sundaram said, “My party has told the committee that we will support the one-poll proposal if it is implemented after 10 years and our 10 conditions are agreed upon. The next five years could be used to produce the special EVMs required. It is not just about reducing poll expenditures. It also involves slashing of expenses that candidates have to bear.”

AIADMK MLA A Arunmozhithevan, meanwhile, said his party supports the resolution against the proposed delimitation process. “Southern states, including TN, had implemented the family planning scheme efficiently and as a result, the population is under control here. This is not the situation in states up north. Hence, the delimitation process should be conducted based on the 1971 census itself,” he added.