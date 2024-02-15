No meter, 5,000 consumers waiting for electricity connection in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A shortage of electricity meters has affected the installation of new ones and replacement of faulty ones. Around 5,000 consumers who have applied for new electricity connections or replacement of faulty meters in the Coimbatore region have been reportedly waiting for more than a month.

Coimbatore region comprises seven electricity distribution circles. Sources say the shortage of static meter has existed for more than two months now.

"The primary reason is that TANGEDCO headquarters do not purchase new meters. The supply of new meters to the regions has been stopped completely for more than three weeks. This problem has been reported from across the state," sources added.

The TNEB Thozhilalar Poriyalar Aykkia Sangam's secretary, K Veerasamy, told TNIE that routine work is affected in TANGEDCO section offices as applicants often visit to enquire about the status of new connections for their houses.

"The staff inform the applicants that new connections will be provided once meters are received. Officers should take steps to distribute the meters quickly to the offices," he requested.

Coimbatore Consumer Voice, secretary N Logu, told TNIE that around 5,000 applicants had not received the meter for a month in seven EDCs such as Metro, North, South, Palladam, etc in the Coimbatore region.

"As per the norm, if an applicant applies for a new electricity connection, TANGEDCO should give a connection within seven days.