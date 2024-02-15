Not new hospitals, Tamil Nadu needs more docs, technicians & better facilities

CHENNAI: The state government should fulfil all its poll promises in the 2024-2025 budget, including filling of vacancies and regularising the posts of contract employees, said doctors and associations ahead of the state budget session scheduled for February 19.

In its election manifesto in 2021, the DMK had said steps will be taken to fill vacancies in hospitals and that contract doctors and nurses will be made permanent. Jobs of all contract workers who have worked for more than 10 years in the Tamil Nadu AIDS Control Society (TANSACS) will be regularised, the party had said.

Doctors say the health department should just focus on this in the coming budget instead of making announcements for constructing new hospitals and buildings. The need of the hour is increasing manpower and developing infrastructure for providing quality services.

Since health forms a major part of governance, the budget allocation should be doubled from last year, said Dr A R Shanthi, secretary, Doctors’ Association for Social Equality. Jobs of lab technicians and counsellors working in TANSACS should be made permanent. Around 2,500 multipurpose workers who have been working as contract employees since 2013 should be made permanent, she said. Though many new hospitals were inaugurated, new posts are hardly created. Doctors’ strength should be commensurate with patients’ numbers, said Dr Shanthi.

Dr K Senthil, president, Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association, said the government should allocate more funds to develop infrastructure and increase manpower in the existing hospitals. Focus should be on improving the quality of service.