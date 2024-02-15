Speaker Appavu behaving like DMK MLA: TN BJP chief

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday said Speaker M Appavu was acting like a DMK MLA and that he was the reason for several problems inside the legislative assembly.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Annamalai questioned why proceedings of the TN assembly were not telecast live like that of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. “ When it was in the opposition, DMK said assembly proceedings will be telecast live if it was voted to power. Now, the DMK government has informed Madras High Court that the proceedings could only be telecast deferred-live.”

Supporting Governor RN Ravi for posting a video on X (formerly Twitter) mentioning what happened in the assembly, Annamalai said “how is it breach of privilege?”

Asked if he would contest in Lok Sabha elections, Annamalai said, “There are a lot of senior leaders who are working hard and waiting to get a ticket. We will field good candidates. I am always ready to work as a servant from the background.”

In the evening, Annamalai and other BJP leaders paid homage to victims of the 1998 serial bomb blasts at RS Puram.