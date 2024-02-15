Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: ‘99% farmers in Cheyyar back SIPCOT expansion’, claims minister EV Velu

He was responding to opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, who expressed concerns regarding the detention of seven farmers protesting against the Cheyyar SIPCOT expansion under the Goondas Act.
Tamil Nadu Highways Minister EV Velu (Photo | EPS)
Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 99% of farmers in the Cheyyar region are in support of the SIPCOT’s expansion, said Minister for Highways EV Velu in the assembly on Wednesday. Addressing the motion to thank the governor, principal opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, on behalf of the AIADMK, expressed concerns regarding the detention of seven farmers protesting against the Cheyyar SIPCOT expansion under the Goondas Act. He strongly criticised the state government for its actions.

Minister Velu replied, “For want of job opportunities for educated youth, as much as 99% of farmers who have land in their region have welcomed the proposal.” During his speech, Palaniswami had urged government to provide Rs 35,000 compensation per acre to the farmers who suffered crop losses due to the lack of Cauvery water for irrigation.

