Tamil Nadu: Activists flay felling of 410 trees for road work in Tiruvannamalai

THIRUVANNAMALAI : Environmental activists in Tiruvannamalai vehemently opposed the proposed felling of 410 trees along SH-9A, from the Kamarajar statue to Melchettipattu junction, for a road widening project.

In a petition lodged with the district collectorate, the Green Protection Group (a group of environmental activists) expressed strong dissent against, what they view as reckless and unjustified tree felling in the guise of road expansion. Emphasizing the significance of these trees, some of which are over a century old, the group stressed their crucial role in providing essential green cover and shade. “The removal of trees along the 4 km stretch not only diminishes the town’s aesthetic appeal but also disturbs devotees participating in Girivalam during Pournami,” said activist Senthil Kumar J.

Moreover, the widening of the road has resulted in the removal of roadside structures and shops, he added.

According to the Green Protection Group, significant trees such as Tamarind, Pungan Badam and Neem are slated for cutting as part of the project. In some parts of the town, trees have been felled for road widening, leaving stumps approximately 10 inches above ground, notably across from Arunai Engineering College.

The Green Protection Group urges immediate action to halt ongoing tree-felling activities along SH-9A and calls for a comprehensive review of the environmental impact of the road widening project.