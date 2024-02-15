Tamil Nadu: Elderly woman escapes robbery attempt in auto

CHENNAI: An 81-year-old woman has filed a police complaint saying she was allegedly attacked by the driver of an auto she was travelling in a robbery bid near Thiruvottiyur on Tuesday night. The man drove the auto to a secluded place and tried to rob me, but after a two-wheeler rider arrived at the spot hearing my cry, he fled the spot, the woman told police. D Santhanamary is a resident of Kasimedu and had boarded the auto from Tondiarpet.

When the driver threatened her to part with money and her earrings and attacked her, she got off the auto and raised alarm. A two-wheeler rider, who happened to pass by, questioned the driver after which he fled the scene. A probe is on.