Tamil Nadu: Hollow block makers to hike price by Rs 8 apiece

ERODE: Citing the increase in price of raw material like M-sand, owners of around 100 hollow block manufacturing units in Erode who were on a three-day strike, on Wednesday said they would increase cost by `eight per piece to Rs 40. In Erode, hollow blocks are made on a large scale in Gobichettipalayam and Nambiyur taluks. Around 2.5 lakh hollow blocks are made here daily, and sent to Erode, Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

Manufacturers said the hike in raw material price has affected the sector. Speaking to TNIE, S Senthil, a hollow block manufacturer and coordinator of the protest, said, "Gobichettipalayam, Nambiyur has a large number of manufacturers but an association has not yet been formed. We are affected by rising raw material prices and are trying to form an association to protect our industry. Further, we went on a strike because the government should know the impact on our industry."

"Blue metal and crusher soil are the raw materials in hollow block production. The price of blue metal has increased from Rs 2,300 to Rs 4,000 per unit in the last one year. Crusher soil price has increased from Rs 2,400 to Rs 4,000 per unit. The price of cement is likely to go up to Rs 50 per bag soon." he added.

"Due to the increase in the cost of raw materials, we are forced to increase the price of hallow block by Rs 8 per block, as we cannot bear losses any longer. The government should take immediate steps to control the increase in the price of raw materials." he added.