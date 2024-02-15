Tamil Nadu: Lorry rams 11 vehicles after driver suffers seizure

CHENNAI: Four people suffered injuries and 11 vehicles were damaged when a tanker rammed into the vehicles after its driver suffered a seizure while driving. All the injured were taken to Tambaram Government Hospital for treatment. The driver will be taken into custody for inquiry after he gets discharged from the hospital, police said.

The Tambaram Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police said driver Sasikumar (32) was taking the lorry to Irungattukottai in Kancheepuram district from Chennai Airport.

A police officer said, “As he was driving along Dargah Road in Tambaram, he is suspected to have suffered a seizure. He then lost control of the tanker and it rammed into 11 vehicles, including autorickshaws, two-wheelers and cars, and injured four people. Two among the four injured are personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services.”

Soon after the accident, passersby and others rescued the injured and the tanker driver and sent them to the government hospital for treatment. A case has been registered and a probe is on.