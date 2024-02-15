Tamil Nadu: Medico from Kerala found dead inside hostel room

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old medical student of Government Stanley Medical College was found dead inside his hostel in Seven Wells on Wednesday. The police are yet to ascertain the reason of the death. A case has been registered and an inquiry is on.

The Seven Wells police identified the deceased as Ranjith Pal of Ernakulam, a third-year student of the college. On Wednesday, when his friends knocked on his room, Ranjith did not open the door. The friends immediately informed the hostel warden who informed the police.

A police officer said, “We went to the hostel and broke open the door. We found Ranjith lying unconscious with a medical paraphernalia and two empty vials near him. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead. The body was then sent for postmortem. We are not ruling out death by suicide.” The body will be handed over to the parents on Thursday, police said.

(If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call helpline 104 or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline)