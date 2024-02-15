Tamil Nadu: Metrathi Dalits allege caste Hindus depriving them of drinking water

TIRUPPUR: A section of SC families living in Metrathi at Madathukulam taluk allege that caste Hindus are depriving them of drinking water by drawing illegally from the main pipeline that passes through their area. The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the issue.

According to sources, more than 2,500 families live in Metrathi and the village is supplied water from the Thirumoorthi dam. Speaking to TNIE, Raja (name changed), a Dalit said, “More than 30 families live near Mettu Street (Mela Street) in Metrathi. The main water pipeline passes along Mela Street which is 200 metres away. Recently, the water flow in our taps got reduced. Though we lodged a complaint with panchayat officials, there was no response. Later, we found out that dominant community members in Mela Street had installed motor pumps to draw water from the pipeline. They do not just fill 10,000-litre sumps, but also fill the tanks in their terrace. Despite complaining to panchayat officials, no action was taken.”

Metrathi Panchayat President C Thangaraj said, “After complaints from SC villagers, I checked with the officials and also carried out an inspection. We found 50 families belonging to the dominant community have installed 2HP motor pumps in each to draw water from the main pipeline. I warned them to remove the pumps, but they did not pay heed. Last week, I organized a peace meeting, and we have decided to install two tanks in SC Colonies for storage. We are planning to serve notices to the caste Hindu families.”

RDO (Udumalaipet) Jaswant Kanna said a team of officials would be sent to the village soon to hold an inspection and action would be taken.