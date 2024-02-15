Tamil Nadu: No jallikattu this year in Azhagumalai

TIRUPPUR: Azhagumalai Jallikattu Bulls Welfare Association has announced that the annual jallikattu would not be organised this year.

President of the association S Palanisamy cited infrastructure and funding issues as reasons for not holding the event.

“The owners of the land where the event is organised are locked in a legal battle over ownership and it will not be available. I informed this to government officials, they are ready to support and asked us to identify alternative venue. Since this could take at least 10-15 days, we decided to hold the event in March. But sponsors are reluctant as elections could be announced and the event could be postponed because of model code. Due to these issues, we will not be organising jallikattu this year,” Palanisamy told TNIE.