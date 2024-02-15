Tamil Nadu: Paucity of water hits harvest, paddy yield down 40% in delta

THANJAVUR: Farmers in the Cauvery delta region, which recorded a fall in samba paddy acreage this year, are now complaining about nearly 40% drop in crop yield. Reduction in flow of Cauvery water from Mettur dam and rainfall deficit during northeast monsoon, which led to the fall in samba cultivation, may have impacted the crop yield too, farmers said.

With samba and thalady paddy being cultivated in 2,96,557 acres, the paddy coverage area in Thanjvaur district has come down by 50,705 acres this year. AKR Ravichander, a farmer from Ammaiyagaram, said, “We used to get 42 to 45 paddy bags (60 kg each) per acre. This year, the yield has come down to 30 bags. In some areas, the yield was only 27 bags, which is a 50% dip.” R Sukumaran of Orathanadu echoed similar concerns. “Last year we got at least 40 bags per acre. This year the yield has come down to 20-25 bags per acre,” he said.

Usually, pests infesting crops will get washed away in monsoon rain. Due to deficit rainfall this year, pest attacks too have led to the drop in yield, he said. The crop cutting experiments carried out by the agriculture department across the district also point to the ominous trend.

According to an official, harvesting is complete in about 49,000 acres, which is about 17% of the total area under paddy in the district. While harvesting is gathering momentum in all the 14 blocks, the lowest yield of 172 kg of paddy per acre was recorded at Vannarapettai. While the historical average paddy yield in the district is 1,417 kg per acre, the average yield last year was 1,864 kg per acre, the official said.

Farmers in Tiruvarur district face the same predicament. According to officials out of 1,44,783 hectares of samba and thalady paddy cultivation in the district, harvesting is over in around 40,000 hectares.

Though the district-level yield data is yet to be collated, officials said the yield has gone down significantly compared to last year. “In Needamangalam, which used to record the highest yield in the district, the figure now stands only at about four tonnes per hectare. Farmers in the area used to get more than five tonnes per hectare (25% drop),” an official said.