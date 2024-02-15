Two kumkis to keep tabs on wild elephants in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: With a mother and calf elephant entering human habitations in in Periyathadagam frequently, the Coimbatore forest division officials have decided to deploy two Kumki elephants to prevent them from emerging out of the forest.

According to sources, elephants have been coming out of forests frequently and entering human settlements in Thadagam, Periya Thadagam, Veerapandi Pudur, Nanjundapuram , Dhaliyur, Kalaiyanur, Pappanacikenapalyam, Kathirnaickenpalayam.

Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy has allowed deployment of two kumkis from Kozhikamuthi camp. District Forest Officer (DFO) N Jayaraj told TNIE that health of the Kumkis would be assessed before they are deployed.

On Tuesday night, the animals entered the syambu nagakanni amman temple in Periyathadagam and scattered Vibhuti and Kumkum all over the place after damaging the almirah where they were kept.

"Though the animals had visited the area earlier, this is the first time they damaged property. Initially, the animals visited the area at 8pm, but villagers and forest staff chased them back at 8.30 pm. The animals returned at 11pm and stayed in the area till 3 am.

They damaged the amirah and consumed poha, jaggery, vibhuti and Kumkum. Also, they damaged a chair and table in the office room. The mother and calf used to come along with a female and male elephant as a herd and would not cause any disturbance. Only when the two come, they behave aggressively," said M Dinesh Kumar, a farmer.

A woman said "We light a fire to prevent elephant intrusion. However the animals are entering the temple and targeting the kitchen often and consume rice and other grocery items giving us sleepless nights. The animals also damage coconut and banana trees in nearby farm lands. This has been happening for the last three months."