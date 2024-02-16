BJP OBC wing dist secretary hacked to death, 2 held

Sources said, Maruthu had borrowed around Rs 70,000 from Sakthivel a few months back, while he was working under him in a mill. However, he was able to repay only Rs 20,000 and this led to an argument between the duo, which resulted in the murder. In addition to the detained persons, two others are believed to be involved in the crime. Also, the police have ruled out the possibility of a political angle behind the crime based on preliminary inquiry, sources added. Further investigation is underway.



Meanwhile, BJP cadre led by district secretary Maha Suseendran staged a protest in front of the mortuary of Government Rajaji Hospital seeking immediate arrest of all the suspects.