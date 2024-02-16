Cauvery is natural barrier against monkey fever spread from Karnataka

DHARMAPURI: The Dharmapuri district administration has urged people living near the Karnataka border not to worry about the Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) or monkey fever. It has formed a committee of personnel from the health, forest and animal husbandry departments to monitor the area. The committee will coordinate efforts to prevent the spread of any infection zoonotic or otherwise.

The health department has ordered the forest department and the animal husbandry department to monitor cases of animal fatalities, especially after reports of monkey fever in Karnataka. Dharmapuri district shares a border with Karnataka.