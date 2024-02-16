CM lists DMK’s feats, says TN contributes 9% to national economy

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday listed out 10 key achievements of his government, a day after AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned the DMK government on its performance in the past 33 months. “Tamil Nadu contributes 9% to the country’s total economy. This is our foremost achievement,” the CM told the Tamil Nadu Assembly. “All this has been achieved despite facing severe financial crunch, challenges posed by natural calamities, and step-motherly treatment meted out to the state by the union government,” Stalin said.

Replying to the discussion on the motion moved in the State Assembly to express the House’s agony over the governor’s decision to read out only the first page of his customary address, the CM said, “Once upon a time, we raised the slogan ‘vadakku vaazhkirathu; therkku theikirathu’ (north is thriving; south is waning). But now we have grown to the level where people say ‘south grows and it also contributes to the growth of north’. This has become possible for TN only because of the Dravidian movement.”

‘TN secured second place in contribution to the nation’s GDP’

The chief minister presented his ‘progress record’ in the House after principal opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami disputed the his claim about fulfilling more than 95% of DMK’s poll promises. “The DMK government had fulfilled just 10% of its poll promises,” EPS had said.