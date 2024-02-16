DMK 'incompetent' in securing funds from Centre: Edappadi

CHENNAI: The DMK government is ‘incompetent’ in securing funds from the union government, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami told reporters on Thursday.

Lashing out at Health Minister Ma Subramanian who said that the previous AIADMK government had failed to get permission from the Centre to open PHCs and UPHCs, Palaniswami said, “ G.Os were issued in 2017 and 2018 for setting up 12 PHCs and 30 PHCs respectively. Despite my offering the clarification, the health minister chose to give false information.”

On Chief Minister MK Stalin’s reply to the motion of thanks to the governor’s address, Palaniswami said, “He did not say anything on my demand for a white paper about establishing 52 committees, the outcome of global investors’ meet and the expenditure made by the government to provide relief to people affected by Cyclone Michaung and heavy rain in the southern districts.”