Fire dept on the guard as summer approaches

COIMBATORE: The district witnessed five fire accidents within a week and fire & rescue services department officials fear the number would increase with the onset of summer. On February 9, fire broke out at a jewel box manufacturing unit near Madukkarai. More than a crore worth of raw materials were destroyed.

Three accidents were reported in the last three days. On Monday night a fire gutted a fancy store at Thoppampatti junction in Mettupalayam. On Tuesday night the fire broke out at a private car shed at Vadavalli and 10 used cars were burnt to ashes. On Wednesday night, the master room at Mettupalayam railway station was gutted.

Though electric short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fires, the Joint Director (Western Region) of the Fire and Rescue Services Department P Saravanakumar directed Station Fire Officers (SFOs) to hold a detailed investigation and ascertain the cause in order to take preventive measures.

Talking about summer preparations, an official from the department said, “Shrubs and vines have sprouted in empty spaces after last year’s rains. If they wilt this summer, the risk of fire will increase. Although this is a regular occurrence, this year the summer is expected to start early and it is likely to last till the second week of May.