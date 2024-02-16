Flood-hit ryots in TN demand compensation of Rs 45,000 per hectare for crop damage

THOOTHUKUDI: Farmers urged the state government to provide a compensation of Rs 45,000 per acre for the crop damage inflicted in the December 2023 floods, which had destroyed several thousand acres of farmlands in the district. The farmers raised the demand at the first grievance redressal meeting held after the flood, chaired by Collector G Lakshmipathy at the collectorate campus here on Thursday.



Claiming that the flood had left them bereft, the farmers alleged delay in restoration of the farmlands, which were devastated in the floods, could hamper resuming cultivation. "The silts deposited in the agriculture fields along the banks of Thamirabarani river remain around six-feet high. Though the agricultural department had provided machinery to remove it, those were unable to enter the marshy farmlands," noted the farmers, who also sought adequate compensation and capital for the recultivation of the betel vine gardens in the Thamirabarani river basin that were entirely wiped out.