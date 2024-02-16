Flood-hit ryots in TN demand compensation of Rs 45,000 per hectare for crop damage

THOOTHUKUDI: Farmers urged the state government to provide a compensation of Rs 45,000 per acre for the crop damage inflicted in the December 2023 floods, which had destroyed several thousand acres of farmlands in the district. The farmers raised the demand at the first grievance redressal meeting held after the flood, chaired by Collector G Lakshmipathy at the collectorate campus here on Thursday.
Claiming that the flood had left them bereft, the farmers alleged delay in restoration of the farmlands, which were devastated in the floods, could hamper resuming cultivation. "The silts deposited in the agriculture fields along the banks of Thamirabarani river remain around six-feet high. Though the agricultural department had provided machinery to remove it, those were unable to enter the marshy farmlands," noted the farmers, who also sought adequate compensation and capital for the recultivation of the betel vine gardens in the Thamirabarani river basin that were entirely wiped out.
"The state government had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 17,000 and Rs 8,500 each for a hectare of paddy crops and minor millets respectively. However, the amount has not been released yet," they alleged. Further, a few farmers also demanded a compensation of Rs 45,000 per hectare citing the huge crop damage and their debt-ridden condition.
"The insurance companies must be advised to release 100% of the amount without any deduction, as the recent floods were historic natural calamity," opined Buviraj, Tamil Nadu vivasayigal sangam district secretary.
Meanwhile, the meeting also witnessed chaos after a section of the farmers appreciated the district administration's efforts to recede floodwater and rectify damages on a war footing.